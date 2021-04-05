Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 4, 2021 at approximately 8:50 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Tina Younts, 52 of Manchester. The arrest occurred on South Highway 11 when deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious female looking into vehicles. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted an investigation at which time determined the subject was under the influence of intoxicants. 
Tina Younts, 52 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
