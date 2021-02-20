You may be slowly inching back into some of your important health routines, which might include heart care at one of our facilities. We want you to know that were here to protect your heart and whole health as our cardiac clinics and offices reopen. It’s our promise to safely deliver the care you need.
Here’s why that’s important.
A Healthy Heart Supports a Healthier Body
While some health issues are out of our control, many — including maintaining heart health — are. It’s important to refocus on strengthening your health in body, mind and spirit. And when almost half of Americans have high blood pressure or high cholesterol — the key risk factors for heart disease — it’s important to get the heart care you need.
Routine Care for Heart Conditions is Important
You may be at risk for other serious infections if you have a heart condition. When your heart is not working as well as it should, your immune system may be more susceptible to other health issues. This is why it’s important to seek routine care from your cardiologist if you’ve been delaying it. Your heart care team is here to help keep your heart strong while keeping you as safe as possible from other illnesses, including coronavirus.
We’ve put the following safety measures in place at our cardiac clinics to protect you and your caregivers:
- Separate areas for anyone with or suspected of having COVID-19
- Social distancing
- Temperature screening
- Universal mask use
- Visitor restrictions
How to Help Protect Your Heart Health Right Now
Your cardiac care team might recommend other important strategies to stay healthy, including:
- Making sure you have at least a two-week supply of heart disease medications, such as those to treat high cholesterol and high blood pressure
- Managing and controlling your blood pressure
- Staying up to date on vaccinations against influenza and pneumococcal disease
- Taking your medication, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin-II receptor blockers (ARB), exactly as prescribed
Following current CDC guidelines also will help to protect your health. This includes staying home if possible, washing your hands frequently, avoiding close contact with others, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, using a cloth face mask, and covering coughs and sneezes.
Tips to Keep Your Heart Healthy
Stress can impact your heart health, so take time to safely reconnect with the activities, people and habits that promote health, joy and happiness in your life. If you’re spending more time at home, it may bring new opportunities to adopt healthy habits, such as:
- Choosing healthy meals and snacks — foods high in fiber and low in fat, salt and sugar contribute to better heart health in the long term
- Maintaining a healthy weight — extra weight puts extra stress on your heart and blood vessels
- Staying active — exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight and lowers your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels
- Connect with your support system — staying connected to your support system can help bring more peace of mind and resiliency
We’re Here for You Now and Always
When you’re ready to get in-person care, our cardiac experts are here to help you while keeping you safe. If you have any concerns about your heart health, we’ll support you now and always. Learn more about our expert, compassionate Heart and Vascular Care by calling 606-599-4080.
