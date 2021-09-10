Yvonne Gibson, age 66 departed this life on Monday, September 6, 2021 at her home. She was born on Friday, December 31, 1954 in Manchester, Kentucky to Glenn and Glada Mae Dezarn Rhodes.
She leaves to mourn her passing her brother: Jack Roberts and wife Minnie.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Glenn and Glada Mae Rhodes, her husband Joe Gibson, her brothers: Danny Roberts and Ronnie Roberts and her sister: Velvet Rhodes.
Funeral Services for Yvonne Gibson will be conducted on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Beech Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.