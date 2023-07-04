Zandra Collett Asher, age 66 of Beverly was born in Hyden, KY on May 3, 1957 to the late Willie and Elvie Fontana and departed this life on June 28, 2023 in the Middlesboro ARH Hospital. She was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed cooking, taking care of her home, listening to rainstorms, and time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, a brother: Danny Collett; and 3 sisters: Brenda Sizemore, Naomi Brock, and an infant sister preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving children: Edgar Dean Asher and Vicki Smallwood and James Eric Asher and Brittany Meadows all of Beverly; 3 brothers: J B Mosley and wife Tammy of Tazwell TN, Billy Collett and wife Theresa of Roark, and Jimmy Fontana of Knoxville; 3 sisters: Amanda Fontana of Arjay, Regina Asher of Arjay and Ramona Hubbard of Knox County; 4 grandchildren: Kerrynton Asher, Jayden Asher, James Hunter Asher, and Taylor Asher; 3 great grandchildren: Korbyn McLain, Harley Asher, and Brynlee Harris; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Zandra Asher will be conducted in the Beverly Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Teddy Brock and Rev. Nathan Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Collett Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends will be received at the Beverly Methodist Church on Wednesday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2.
To the loving family of Mrs. Zandra Asher, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
