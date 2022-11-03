Zaniyah Grace Gerton, stillborn infant daughter of Kaitlyn Couch and Cierra Gerton passed away at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The date of delivery was Monday, October 31, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
Zaniyah is survived by her parents: Kaitlyn Couch and Cierra Gerton; her grandparents: Angie Wagers, Randall Wagers, Steve and Pennie Gerton; two siblings: Bentlee Couch and Carter Couch. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family.
Graveside Services for Zaniyah Grace Gerton will be conducted on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3 PM at the Henson Cemetery on Barbourville Road. Burial will follow in the Henson Cemetery on the Barbourville Road.
Zaniyah was very loved and she will be greatly missed.
