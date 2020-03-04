   MARGIE ANN ESTES FLINCHUM, the wife of 52 years to James E. Flinchum of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the daughter of the late Rufford and Ruby McKinney Estes, died Thursday February 27, 2020 in Richmond, Kentucky at the age of 70 years, 4 months and 7 days. She was a housewife and a member of the Pinecrest First Church of God.In addition to her husband James, Mrs. Flinchum is survived by one daughter Lisa A. Sanchez and husband Manny, two grandchildren Alexa and Marissa Sanchez, all of Richmond, Kentucky; her two sisters, Josephine Stapleton and husband Jr. of Richmond, Indiana, and Patricia Longworth and husband Larry of Beattyville, Kentucky; a nephew, Gary Stapleton and wife Wendi and their children Casey and Sean Stapleton all of Richmond, Indiana; a niece, Crystal Robinson and husband Billy and their son William Douglas Robinson all of Beattyville; a niece Laricia Reed and husband James and their daughter Lyra all of Colorado; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Flinchum was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Everett and Edward E. Estes. Visitation: Sunday March 1st 2020. Funeral: Monday March 2nd 2020 at Pinecrest 1st Church of God. Officiating: Weston Fike & Ralph Farmer. Burial: Couch Brandenburg Cemetery of Blaines Br. Rd. Lee Co. KY. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you