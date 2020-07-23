A recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state resulted in Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issuing a mandate that Kentuckians wear a mask in public businesses, including Berea and Madison County.
On Sunday, Kentucky recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases with 979. The number lowered to 674 on Tuesday. The Madison County Health Department recorded 20 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 346 since the pandemic began in March. The state mortality rate stands at 3 percent.
Of the 346 cases reported in the county Tuesday, 168 have recovered, including 173 at home. Four are currently hospitalized for the virus and one death has been reported in the past six months.
Madison County Health Department spokesperson Kelley McBride said the unknowns of the virus have led officials to follow “science-based public health strategies” to combat “something unique and still not completely understood.”
“There are no vaccines and no cure yet for COVID-19,” she said. “We all have a part to play in the response and mitigation process of this pandemic. The Madison County Health Department encourages the residents of Madison County to have renewed diligence in taking actions that will reduce the spread of the virus and to have renewed patience with one another during these trying times.”
McBride said those actions include “frequent
hand washing, avoiding mass gatherings, maintaining at least a 6-foot distance between yourself and others when in a public space, and wearing a mask over the mouth and nose when appropriate.”
As for the mask mandate, McBride said “there have been complaints made regarding both customers and employees who are not wearing masks/face coverings in the appropriate manner.”
“In speaking with our Environmental Department, overall compliance with the governor’s mandate for masks or cloth face coverings is considered at a good level,” she said. “Most businesses are taking steps to comply with the mandate. While there is a small percentage of the population that takes issue with the mandate, even those who disagree are making the effort to comply. The local establishments want to remain open and so do their patrons and customers. Some establishments are not in compliance, but most are.”
McBride said the health department is active in working with local businesses and agencies to comply with the mandate.
“Local health departments offer support in guidance and how best to conduct business in a safe manner,” she said.
Earlier this week, Beshear issued a new travel advisory, which recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for Kentuckians who travel to the states of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas, as well as Puerto Rico, all of whom are reporting positive coronavirus testing rates equal to or greater than 15 percent. That compares to Kentucky’s 4.37 percent.
“The virus is spreading out there,” Beshear said. “It’s spreading significantly. We must make sure that we take the steps to keep ourselves safe, our families safe and each other safe. Any concept that there’s just more testing out there and the virus is still in the same place is absolutely and categorically false.”
the Governor stated. “A fact’s a fact. Twitter can’t change that. Make sure that you know where we are right now so we can adopt what we need to get through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.