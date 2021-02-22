Ruthie Maslin, outgoing Director of the Madison County Public Library, identified COVID as likely one of the most difficult times for her professionally.
The pandemic occurred at a time when the library was on a strong path of growth in many areas--programs, services, and physical facility.
She was happy to report to Berea Rotary, due to the dedication and ingenuity of her staff, when she leaves in the spring of 2021 it will be on a high note.
Her replacement, Christina Cornelison, will step into a library that is active on several social platforms with programs for Madison County citizens of all ages. Maslin and her staff have extended the energy and concern that has adapted in every way possible to meet the changing needs of people trying to make do in a pandemic environment. They used some strategies of businesses such as curbside pickups and home deliveries.
They were able to continue utilizing a touch free electronic locker for the dispensation of books and other library materials. They even managed a way to take WI-FI to the community. More than 300,000 books have been checked out and the number of website visits as well as the number of citizens connected to services reaches 80,000.
As with Austin Newton’s basketball program and Reagan Taylor’s county workers, she has had the responsibility of meeting all the COVID restrictions.
This has meant locating and supplying all necessary equipment as well as the frequent cleaning, both of which were difficult at the onset due to supply shortage. In addition to all the logistical adjustments, they have found a way to make life with the library fun for the citizens, such as various contests via pictures. The library Board as well as the Friends of the Library have become “zoomers” for communications. As for what is next for Maslin in her retired life, she would like to return to her writing pursuits.
The link for the Tuesday noon zoom meetings can be secured from club secretary, Charles Hoffman at Charles.hoffman.law@gmail.com
