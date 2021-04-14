During a special called meeting last Thursday, the Berea City Council approved three 10-year, franchise lease agreements, which officials predict will give Berea consumers more choices when it comes to cable and internet services.
In a unanimous vote, the council approved an agreement to allow Windstream to provide telephone and communication services. Charter Communications, more commonly known as Spectrum, was also granted license to provide cable television and communications systems. A new provider, MetroNet, was granted license to provide cable television and communications services as well.
The city’s intent in forging a new communications franchise ordinance was an effort to open the market, spur competition, and thus give the city’s cable and internet consumers more choices. In recommending the revision of the ordinance, legal consultant Linda Ain told officials that in her experience, a larger number of cable and internet providers tends to spur competition among companies, leading to improved service and broader coverage as companies expand to win new customers. The telecommunications franchise ordinance passed by the city last winter would allow the council to approve the addition of more internet/cable companies to the Berea market in the future.
Mayor Bruce Fraley praised the council for passing the ordinance, which he said will better serve Berea consumers.
“Thanks to all of you and also thanks to the city administrator, corporate counsel, and also special counsel Linda Ain, and to the folks at MetroNet, Charter Communications and Windstream, for their patience and assistance with getting these done,” Fraley said. “It was part of a telecommunications ordinance that we passed not long ago, and I think this was long overdue and will serve the citizens of Berea well.”
