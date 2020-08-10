COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - 8/5/20
- Life in Quarantine with COVID-19
- Letter to the Editor: Give Our Community a Voice, Respond to the 2020 Census
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
- Bell County up to 258 COVID cases
- Drive Through Health Department Testing Ended Tuesday
- New York, Kentucky governors: States can afford Trump's supplemental unemployment benefit plan
- President Trump floats idea of accepting Republican nomination at Gettysburg battleground
- Janelle Monae on fighting for social justice: 'It's time to get uncomfortable'
- Frost says NU ‘committed to playing football,’ will look elsewhere if Big Ten cancels fall season
- Report: Big Ten to cancel football season; announcement expected Tuesday
- With Big Ten's decision in the balance, Husker coach Frost swings big in making case for fall season
- MISSING: Airvoy (AJ) Jackson still missing as of August 10th
- Scott Frost, Husker players make clear they want to play this fall. Join us for live updates from the Big Ten and beyond
- Three Berea men arrested, face child sex crime charges
- Professor's arrest a shock to Berea College officials
- Attorney fights back against lawsuit
- Berea teenager reported missing in South Dogwood area
- Man cites race, hurls expletives at troopers
- 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madison County, Boone Tavern staff member tests positive
- Clarke named Lynn Camp boy's coach
- Armadillos Make their Way into Jackson County
- Woman struck, killed crossing busy road
- ‘He was trying to kill her’
