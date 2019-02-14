Top Stories

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Wednesday, February 06, 2019

Obituaries

A. J. Mullis

Mr. A. J. Mullis, 78, of Bimble, passed away Thursday evening,…

Opinion

Change coming to Advocate - again

Many of you know my family has been in the newspaper business continuously since my grandfather started setting lead type back in the 1920’s. Since then, things have sure changed a lot!!  In t…

Acts of kindness- ‘Do something for others’

February arrived cold, wet and gray, her gifts disguised for only the most discerning spirit to see. Gentle is our path, Gratitude is the thread we weave into the fabric of our daily lives thi…