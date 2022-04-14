Last week, Lexington hosted the 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit with the goal of bringing together “a variety of voices across the political spectrum and across sectors to advance civil discourse and understanding between the different socioeconomic worlds present in the U.S.”
Among the many speakers and panelist was Betsy Zorio, Vice President of U.S. Programs for Save the Children. Zorio was part of a panel called “Fueling Progress Through Partnerships for Kids in Rural America,” one of several discussions that hit right at home for Knox Countians. Following the panel, Zorio sat down with this reporter to discuss Save the Children’s work through Covid and beyond.
The discussion began with something many Knox Countians experienced during the pandemic - food boxes. Thousands of these boxes were sent home with children from the get-go and throughout the worst of the pandemic. “We actually didn’t work in the food-space at all,” said Zorio on sending food home with kids. The program did provide things like snacks to children during some of its programing. “We have to do something, kids are going to go hungry,” she recalled saying during the early days of lockdowns. She described getting the food box program running as one of the only times such a major decision was made in minutes, “we didn’t let process or anything get in the way.” Since then, food security has become a big part of Save the Children’s work. The organization plans to continue the work while tailoring the program to the needs of each community. Zorio noted the relationships Save the Children has cultivated, having been in Kentucky for 90 years, helped get the program running so quickly.
“We’re a global organization so we were watching Covid all around the world…we have health experts on our team, they told us this is coming and we need to prepare,” Zorio said on the pandemic. Save the Children started early on plans to be implemented when the pandemic worsened. A major issue they saw, “virtual learning was not on the table,” for many of the communities the organization serves in the U.S. Indeed, expanded broadband access has become arguably the main economic focus in Knox County and Eastern Kentucky. Taking advantage of the partnerships working to deliver food to children, Save the Children also used the opportunity to drop of learning materials that would allow the learning process to continue. “We wanted to make sure parents weren’t having to become experts in math or reading,” she said on the need to support families during the most stressful points of the pandemic. Home visitors that work with Save the Children also began doing virtual visits to help the most at-risk families.
As the pandemic has entered the current phase, the organization is looking at ways to close the education gap that has emerged in its wake. “Across the country, children have lost progress,” she stated. She continued that the organization feels “a great deal of urgency” going into the Summer to see what they can do to make sure kids are as close to on-track as they should be before the next school year. On the other end, getting kids ready for kindergarten is another area Save the Children is focusing on. “You have this group of five-year-olds who haven’t gone through the normal process of getting ready for kindergarten,” she said. She noted the Kinderboost program is running across the country to meet these needs, teaching the basics like numbers, letters, and standing in a line.
The Opportunity Gap was an area Zorio touched on during her panel discussion, and one you can read more about in our story on the rest of the Concordia Summit. Zorio said infrastructure was a major factor in causing the gap for rural children. “The communities we serve are beautiful but the distances are great,” she said on the challenges rural areas provide. She continued that there’s a lack of access to things like broadband, healthcare, transportation, healthy foods, and clean water. “When you think of all the factors that go into determining a child’s success and how many of those are blank for in rural communities, that’s where the opportunity gap comes in,” she stated, “kids are sort of behind from the start.” To fight these issues, Save the Children has put a lot of focus on early-childhood education, pre-natal through elementary school, while working with partners to address the other gaps such as mental health.
“Childrens’ success is everyone’s responsibility, it’s not just the parents’ job or the school’s job,” Zorio stated. When asked how people can get involved, she encouraged business owners to reach out to schools on what they can do to help. “Schools are particularly overwhelmed right now,” she noted. She noted SavetheChildren.org has opportunities for joining advocacy groups and other ways people can get involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.