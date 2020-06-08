2019 Rogers Scholar and Barbourville High School student Lily-Kate Hubbs launched the school’s first-ever Personal Care Center to give P-12th- grade students access to hygiene and personal care items.
“Not every teen can afford the little items that make you feel and look your best,” Hubbs said. “I did not realize how many students were not able to afford these everyday necessities that many people take for granted. I am happy my project could provide these little luxuries to students who need them most.”
Hubbs, historian for the school’s Beta Club, partnered with club members and other students to collect nearly $600 in donations for the Personal Care Center. The donated items, which included shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, perfume, and other personal hygiene products, were placed in a secure desk drawer in the school counselor’s waiting area.
The Personal Care Center, a Rogers Scholars community service project, was put into place during the 2019-20 school year. Hubbs decided to expand the project to the entire student body, approximately 7,000 students in Barbourville City Schools, based on a need expressed by the Family Resource Center.
“We had lots of students take home items, and some kids came in on a regular basis,” Hubbs said. “Although I planned this project to be only for middle and high school students, my counselor noticed that a lot of elementary students were benefiting from the center as well.”
Beta Club members kept the center restocked throughout the school year and Hubbs plans to continue the project in the fall.
“I enjoyed donating these hygiene products because it allows Beta Club members to show their compassion and give back to those in need,” said Beta Club vice president Josie McHargue.
Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.