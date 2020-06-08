2019 Rogers Scholar and Barbourville High School student Lily-Kate Hubbs sorts through donated items in the school’s first-ever Personal Care Center. Shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, perfume, and other personal care products are kept in a secure desk drawer in the school counselor’s waiting area and available to P-12th-grade students in Barbourville City Schools. The Rogers Scholars community service project was started as a way to provide hygiene and personal care items to students who needed them the most.