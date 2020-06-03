The rankings are composed of athletes from the 51st district, which includes Knox Central, Barbourville, Lynn Camp and Pineville. Each athlete ranges from freshman to senior. Without the baseball season and softball seasons being played, there were not enough stats to determine a proper placement for baseball and softball players on each respective list. These are the rankings for the male athletes.
Jevonte Turner (Knox Central; basketball) - Turner was the leading scorer for the 13th Region champion Knox Central Panthers in the 19’-20’ season. He averaged 22.2 points-per-game. He was also the team’s second leading rebounder with 6.4 boards-per-game. Turner’s raw offensive talent and athleticism should allow for another breakout season when coupled with all of the crucial experience he has accumulated throughout his career with Knox Central.
Seth Huff (Knox Central; wrestling/football) - Huff was the leading rusher for the Panthers in 2019 and finished 8th in the state wrestling tournament. Although the football team as a whole had a less-than-satisfying season, Huff racked up 1201 yards on the ground, averaging 109.2 yards-per-game, and tallied 20 touchdowns. With Huff’s size and strength, along with the technical advantage he has learned from wrestling, he will be a tall order for any defensive player tasked with bringing him to the ground.
Devon “Scooby” Morris (Pineville; football) - Morris was one half of a two-headed monster in the backfield for the Pineville Mountain Lions last season. Alongside Colby Frazier, Morris totaled 1264 yards on the ground, as well as 14 touchdowns rushing, and one receiving. Morris’ lateral agility and decision making have made him an ideal one-cut back. His separation speed allows him to break away from closing defenders and scamper downfield for big gains. With Morris going into just his junior campaign, the experience he gains from the upcoming season will help ensure a monstrous senior season.
Sean Phipps (Pineville; basketball) - Phipps led the Mountain Lions in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 17.9 points-per-game and 8.5 rebounds-per-game. After transfering from Bell County, Phipps made an immediate impact on the court for Pineville. His size, athleticism and versatility make him a dangerous threat on the court. Heading into his senior campaign, Phipps could be one of the most dominant players in the district and region.
Matthew Gray (Barbourville; basketball) - Gray, alongside Shawn Vaughn, were a dynamic duo last season on the court for the Tigers. He was the team's second leading scorer with 15.9 points-per-game, and the team’s second leading rebounder with 4.0 per game. Gray’s versatility allows him to play multiple positions. He accels when he is productive from both inside and beyond the arc. Expect Gray to be a very vocal and emotional leader on the court in his final season.
Maison Prater (Lynn Camp; basketball) - Prater was the Wildcats’ second leading scorer last year, averaging 15.1 points-per-game. He shot a blistering 47.2% from long range. With the departure of Max Burd, Prater will be tasked with leading Lynn Camp’s offense. With his ability to stretch the floor due to his long-range accuracy, he should repeat as one of the region’s top three-point threats.
Isaac Mills (Knox Central; basketball) - Mills was Knox Central’s fourth leading scorer last year, averaging 11.5 points-per-game. He led the team in rebounding, averaging 7.1 each game. Mills’ defensive ability, rebounding and awareness will make him a solid option at forward for next season. The experience of playing for two regional tournament championship teams will be vital in helping him take on a leadership role for this team in the coming years.
Spencer Gilbert (Lynn Camp; football/basketball) - With the 51st district and 13th region being run-heavy offenses, Gilbert didn’t get a ton of opportunities to showcase his ability. However, when presented with such opportunities, he excelled. He hauled in 28 passes for 533 yards and six touchdowns. He was also the basketball team’s fourth leading scorer with 5.8 points-per-game. Gilbert will be vital in leading the young Wildcats in both football and basketball last season. His stats should increase dramatically in both sports also, as he now becomes option number-one in receiving and in many cases of offensive productivity on the court.
Jayden Dunn (Lynn Camp; football/basketball) - Dunn, much like Gilbert, didn’t get many opportunities on the receiving end of the football season, but supplemented yardage as a running back as well. On the ground, he totaled 369 yards and three touchdowns. Through the air, he accumulated 188 yards on 10 catches, with two touchdowns. He was also the basketball team’s fifth leading scorer, averaging 5.0 points-per-game. With Dunn’s speed and agility, he will more than likely be option number-one in the running game for Lynn Camp next season, as well as being tasked with providing offensive productivity on the court.
Jordan Collins (Barbourville; basketball) - Collins was the Tigers’ third leading scorer, averaging 7.9 points-per-game. He was also the team’s fourth-best rebounder, with 2.6 boards-per-contest. Collins will be entering his final season with the Tigers, and will be tasked with providing an offensive spark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.