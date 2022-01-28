The American Community Survey, conducted by the Census Bureau from 2013 to 2019, shows that while Knox County incomes have grown, they still lag behind the rest of the state. Here we look at some of the economic factors that could account for the area’s population loss.
The median household income for Knox County rose 25% from 2013 to 2019 $24,038 to $30,181. The figure lags well behind neighboring counties however and the gains have not been felt countywide. Median incomes in Whitley and Laurel Counties are roughly $9,000 and $11,000 higher respectively. The median income for Kentucky was $50,589 and $62,843 for the country.
In Eastern Knox County, household incomes have decreased over the decade. The communities of Scalf, Walker, Salt Gum, and those in the surrounding area saw their median incomes drop from $21,250 in 2014 to $14,803 according to the most recent data. Incomes in Bimble remained roughly the same while Artemus saw a slight decrease. Meanwhile, median income for the Barbourville, Girdler, and Gray areas have seen large gains.
The census tract that covers Barbourville and heads west to the Whitley County line has a median income of $48,030 while the Gray area is at $32,044. The Barbourville area saw its median income rise by over $26,000 per year since 2013. Gray had a near $10,000 increase over that same time and Girdler and Northern Knox County saw a $5,000 gain.
Unemployment in Knox County is a likely factor in the decision to move. While higher wages can be found elsewhere, so can jobs themselves. The county was hit harder and took longer to recover from the Great Recession than the state and the country. Unemployment peaked in the US after the recession in October of 2009 at 10%. Kentucky saw its peak earlier at 11.2% hat June. Knox County saw its peak later on, and didn’t see relief until much later.
Knox County’s unemployment rate hit 11.3% in January of 2009 and would stay above 10% until April 2014. One year later, unemployment in the county peaked at 15.7%. By April 2014, the United States’ unemployment rate had dropped to 6.3% and Kentucky’s to 7%. Knox County’s unemployment rate continued to lag the state’s by two-or-more percentage points through to until the Covid pandemic hit, bringing the numbers closer. As of September 2021, the county had an unemployment rate of 5.4% while the state’s was 4.3% and the nation’s 4.7%.
The number of jobs in Knox County remained fairly consistent throughout the decade. Approximately 9,210 people were employed in 2013 vs 9,840 in 2019. That number peaked at 10,200 in 2018 while 2013 was the lowest such statistic of the decade.
Healthcare was the largest field of employment over the decade, growing from 14% to 16.5% of workers in the county. Education moved from fourth to third with over 14% of the county’s workers now in the field. Retail has remained consistently in second but has been stagnant at slightly under 15% of all workers. Manufacturing held as the fourth largest employer throughput the census period, although its share shrank from 12.2% to 11.1%. Mining and other resource jobs shrank from 2% of the work force to 0.5%, there were however only 200 or so workers in this field at the start of the decade and roughly 60 by 2019. Information sector jobs also saw a significant cut, losing roughly 100 jobs over the time period.
The loss of mining and related jobs was a major blow to the economy as those positions had the highest median income among job sectors. Those jobs paid a median value of $59,219. Although the second largest job sector in the county, retail jobs have the lowest median income at $21,981.
Knox County also trails in wealth itself. The median property value in Knox County is $86,800 while the statewide median value is $141,000. The US as a whole is even further ahead in property value at $217,500. An area where Knox Countians do better than the national average is homeownership. 65.5% of homes in Knox County are inhabited by their owner, compared to 64% nationwide, although the statewide percentage is 67.2%.
Based on the most recent data from the census bureau, the median rent in Knox County was $562 per month, 22% of the median monthly income for the county. Statewide however, the median rent only takes up 18% of median monthly income. Nationally, one can expect to pay 20% of the median income for median rent.
These economic factors show some reasoning behind the loss of population in Knox County. Other areas promise higher incomes and more jobs while requiring a lower percentage of one’s income be put toward housing.
There are bright spots to consider here however. New vocational training institutions coming to Barbourville mean locals will be able to get certified in high paying fields. Facilities like the Cumberland Run horse track and the Boone’s Ridge nature tourism site are expected to create hundreds of jobs and draw in tourists, which should in-turn lead to more jobs as new food and retail businesses open.
This story is complimentary from the January 27, 2022 issue.
