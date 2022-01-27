Following the first release of population data from the 2020 census last year, The Advocate reported the numbers of residents in various local municipalities. Most of the region experienced population loss since 2010. Since then more data has been released, painting a clearer picture of trends in the area.
In August, we reported that the population of the City of Barbourville had dropped below 3,000 for the first time since the census of 1950. Knox County saw its population drop by 1,690 people from 2010 to 2020. There are several factors to consider when looking at the county’s population numbers.
From 2009 to 2013, Knox County saw a net gain of 1,674 people who moved in from other counties. From 2014 to 2019 however, there was a net loss of 1,424 people to other counties. This still leaves a net gain of 250 people from other counties over 10 years.
The county’s birthrate over the census period was 69 births per every 1,000 women aged 15 to 50. That puts the average yearly births during that time at roughly 485 every year or 4,850 over 10 years. Data shows that an average of 413 Knox Countians died each year over the same time period, 4,130 over the decade. With a net gain of approximately 720 people from births and 250 people from in-state migration, why did we not see Knox County grow by 970 people, give-or-take?
Interstate migration is another factor to consider, but county level data was difficult to find. Data at the state level was readily available from the Census Bureau. The state of Kentucky averaged approximately 106,000 people lost to other states over the last 10 years and 100,750 people moving in. If we take the percent of the state’s population that lives in Knox County, 0.67%, and apply it to these averages, we find that roughly 7,102 people would have left the state from Knox County and 6,750 people would have moved to Knox County from another state, a net loss of 352 people. These numbers are of course very rough approximations and more study would be required to find more exact data on interstate migration and Knox County. Given that populations grew in Kentucky’s urban areas and in the central region, it stands to reason that a greater percentage of out-of-state transplants moved to these areas as opposed to Knox County and other rural areas that saw population loss.
Census participation is another major factor to look at. The self-response rate for the 2020 census in Knox County was only 48.9%, well below the state average of 68.2% and national average of 67%. The Census Bureau calculates these rates as “the ratio of the estimate of units interviewed after data collection is complete to the estimate of all units that should have been interviewed.” Census workers did proceed with household visits that bumped these numbers up significantly at the state level, stated at 99.8% by the bureau. A report from National Public Radio from late last year indicated that confidence in the accuracy of the census “remained high but had decreased.” The true accuracy of the 2020 census will be determined by the Post-Enumeration Survey conducted by the bureau to be released later this year.
In 2019, as a result of the five-year American Community Survey conducted by the Census Bureau, Knox County had an estimated population of 31,365 and had decreased by 0.324% from 2018, roughly 101 people. Another decrease of that percentage would have made the estimated 2020 population 31,264, over 1,000 people more than the 2020 count of 30,193. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, low self-response rate, and the pending release of more data, it is hard to say where the county’s lost population went. We can see from recent releases however why the population has decreased.
This story is complimentary from the January 27, 2022 issue.
