First Team All-County
- JeVonte Turner (Guard, Knox Central): Turner led the Panthers in scoring with 25.1 points-per-game last season, and also led the team in rebounding, hauling in 7.7 rebounds-per-game, helping lead the Panthers to their third straight regional championship. There is no doubt that Turner's talent and experience will make him vital in Knox Central's run at a fourth straight title.
- Micah Engle (Guard, Lynn Camp) Engle led the Wildcats last season in scoring, averaging 23.2 points-per-game. He was also second on the team in rebounding, with 7.0 rebounds-per-game. Engle has quietly been one of the top guards in the region for the last two seasons. With his combination of athleticism, leadership, and tenacity, there will be no underestimating Engle this season.
- Matthew Warren (Guard, Barbourville) Last season, Warren really emerged from his shell. He was second on the team, averaging 14.5 points-per-game. He showed flashes of lethality from deep, shooting over 40% from long range. Warren seemed to get better as the season progressed last season. His relentless effort, combined with the veteran leadership and expertise of newly-minted head coach Chris Taylor, should allow for him to flourish into one of the region's most lethal shooters.
- Gavin Chadwell (Forward, Knox Central) Chadwell blossomed into quite the interior presence for the Panthers last season, and was named MVP of the 13th Region Tournament. Chadwell was third on the team in scoring last season, muscling his way to 8.7 points-per-game. He also strong-armed his way to 6.5 rebounds-per-game, good for third on the team. Although Chadwell's size makes him seem much older, he is only a sophomore this year. With another year of weightlifting, football, and growth under his belt, he should be even stronger, helping lead Knox Central in their chase for a four-peat in the region.
- Gavin Allen (Center, Lynn Camp) Gavin Allen was one of the few players that averaged a near-double-double last season with 9.9 points-per-game, and 9.0 rebounds per game. At 6'10'' Allen's size made him an imposing force on the interior. He has put in a lot of work in the offseason, increasing his speed, vertical leap, and lateral quickness, which should allow him to be one of the best big men in the region, if not the state.
- Isaac Mills (Forward, Knox Central): Mills was vital in helping lead the Panthers to their third straight regional championship. He was second on the team in scoring, and rebounding, with 14.5 points-per-game, and 7.1 rebounds-per-game. As a stretch-big, Mills' ability to pull-up and shoot a jump shot make him a matchup nightmare for anyone on the opposite end of the floor. In his last-go-round, Mills will certainly leave it all on the floor, and garner plenty of attention in the process.
Second Team All-County
- Maison Prater (Guard, Lynn Camp) Prater's last full season was the 2019-2020 season. However, judging by the eye test, Prater is even more lethal than his 15.5 points-per-game and 4.1 rebounds-per-game in that same season. Shooting a blistering 48% from deep, Prater can be surgical from long range. Along with an improved accompanying cast, Prater should help lead the Wildcats to one of their best seasons in recent memory.
- Jordan Collins (Guard, Barbourville) Collins has been a quiet leader for the Tigers for quite some time now. Averaging 7.7 point-per-game last season to accompany 4.0 rebounds-per-game, Collins was a key piece to the Barbourville team. He doesn't say much, but when he does, everyone else listens. Collins will be vital in seeing to a smooth transition under new head coach Chris Taylor, as he helps lead the Tigers in multiple categories this season.
- Abe Brock (Guard, Knox Central) Although Brock is frequently the smallest player on the court, his work-ethic and grit are exponentially greater than 99 percent of his opposition. Averaging 7.4 points-per-game last season, along with 3.0 rebounds-per-game, and an untold amount of deflections, steals, and five-second calls, Brock showed that he is willing to outwork anyone put in front of him.
- KT Turner (Forward, Knox Central) Turner has the body of a forward, the strength of a center, and the shot of a shooting guard. He is extremely versatile, and sneakily fast. He, alongside Chadwell and Mills, should be able to bully just about anyone in the paint this season. Expect Turner's numbers to increase greatly as he and his brother chase another regional title together, one last time.
Third Team All-County
- Ethan Smith (Guard, Barbourville) The crafty left-hander has showed flashes of finesse for the Tigers in recent years. With much of Barbourville's productivity predicated on guard play this season, Smith will play big minutes, and be called-on regularly to come up in clutch situations.
- Travis Scott (Guard, Barbourville) Scott's tenacity is known to anyone who has played him. Every team needs a player that can get into the other team's head. Scott is that player. He has the uncanny ability, and relentless defense, necessary to frustrate even the most veteran ball-handlers.
- Duane Sparks (Forward, Lynn Camp) Sparks garnered plenty of attention with the Lynn Camp football team this season. From the quarterback position, Sparks' strength and athleticism were evident every time he trucked an opposing defender. Applied to coach Rodney Clarke's tenacious style of play, Sparks should flourish into one of the district's premier forwards.
- Bryce Imel (Guard, Knox Central) Imel didn't see a ton of playing time last season, but that should change this year, as he will be called-on in key moments. He only shot 10 threes last season, but connected on half of those. Expect his numbers to skyrocket this season.
- Blake Ledford (Guard, Knox Central) Line them up, and Ledford will knock them down. When given a chance, he is clinical from long range. He shot 43 percent from long range in limited minutes. With more time in his near future, he will be allowed to showcase what he is best at.
