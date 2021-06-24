Over the course of a decade, thousands of votes have been cast each year by the readers of The Mountain Advocate for their favorites in the annual "Knox County's Best" reader's choice contest.
The contest runs the course of three weeks, with a full-page ballot printed in the newspaper. Acceptable ballots must be original copies of the newspaper, and turned in or mailed to the newspaper office.
As always, we are excited to formally announce the winners!
We thank each reader who voted! Look for the 2022 contest in May 2022!
2021 Knox Best Winners
1 of 109
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.