2021 Rogers Scholar Bryce Messer helped restock four Blessing Boxes in Barbourville and Knox County for his community service project.
The Barbourville High School student helped clean out the food closet at the Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYC) and used the excess items left over at the end of the school year to restock the Blessing Boxes.
“When school is in session, kids are guaranteed two meals per day. I know that when school is out for the summer, that isn’t the case for some,” he said. “I am blessed to have a cabinet and refrigerator full of food. My hope in filling these Blessing Boxes is to help students and their families who may struggle during the summer months.” Graduates of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program are required to complete a community service project.
For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com .
