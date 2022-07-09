2021 Rogers Scholar Taylor Payne, a student at Knox Central High School, donated cleaning supplies and filled Birthday-In-A-Bag kits for children living with their parents in homeless shelters. “This project made me realize how lucky I am to have a home and family,” she said. “I didn’t even think about the teenagers that are homeless who need cleaning supplies. This also made me consider all of the children who are growing up in less fortunate circumstances that don’t always get to celebrate their birthdays. I hope that this project was able to affect at least a few teenagers and kids and give them at least a good day.” Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit
2021 Rogers Scholar Taylor Payne of Knox County donates cleaning supplies and birthday bags to homeless
