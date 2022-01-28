A relatively normal year was capped by an unusually warm December.
2021 was fairly normal in terms of weather for Knox County. The average temperature of 56.99 degrees was slightly higher than the 1865-2016 average of 56.01 degrees. It was a slightly wetter year as well. 53.15 inches of precipitation fell on Knox County in 2021, beating the average of 47.16 inches over the 1865-2016 timeframe.
August 13 was the hottest day of the year, recording an actual temperature of 92 degrees. The coldest day of the year was February 8 at 13.2 degrees. These numbers do not factor in things like the heat index and wind chill. 2022 has already beaten last year’s low, January 8 recorded a low of six degrees.
December of 2021 was the second warmest on record for Knox County. Only 2015 saw a warmer December. Overall the yearly average temperature dropped for the second straight year, although averages have trended upward since 1975 following a dip after 1965 that kept averages low for the next decade.
2021 was the driest year since 2017 but still above the historical average. The year saw a substantial drop in precipitation as it was coming off the record-breaking year in 2020. In fact, 2020 at 69.59 inches and 2019 at 64.9 inches are the two wettest years on record for the county. The driest year on record was 1930, when only 32.17 inches of precipitation fell on the area.
