2022 Rogers Scholar Isabella Frost of Knox County couldn’t stand by while her Eastern Kentucky neighbors in Knott County were suffering from a devastating flood. She rallied her community and raised donations to purchase household items for flood victims for her community service project. “This project was a great experience that I loved being a part of, because I was able to see my community come together and help another area in need,” she said. “Getting to see firsthand the damages that this area faced instead of hearing about how bad it was put things in prospective. The most rewarding part was seeing how much these people appreciated the small contribution we were making.” Graduates of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program are required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
2022 Rogers Scholar Isabella Frost of Knox County donates items to Eastern Kentucky flood victims
