Twenty-two plus one has long been a rallying cry to bring attention to the number of veterans and service members who take their lives every day: 22 veterans and one active duty.
While the exact numbers may change year-to-year, 22 plus one has been the call to action used to bring suicides among service members to light. The numbers come from a 2012 report by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
To help bring awareness to this epidemic, one Knox County veteran is planning to walk 23 miles. Sgt. James Lawson, a native of Lee County, plans to make the trek on December 11. Lawson served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield, and also spent time stationed in Korea. Although mostly blind, he plans on walking 11 miles from Artemus to Kay Jay and back; completing the final mile around the Knox County Courthouse. Lawson hopes to raise money to support Knox County veterans and invites others to join him as well.
A report released in June of this year from Brown University found that more than four times as many active duty personnel and veterans had died by suicide than in war operations since 9/11; 30,177 to 7,057.
A number of organizations exist to assist veterans in need of assistance; including Knox County American Veterans, Mission 22, Stop Soldier Suicide, and more.
Veterans may also call the VA Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.
