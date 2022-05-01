Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The 75/80 Interdiction Team comprised of Barbourville City Police, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Laurel County Sheriff's interdiction units arrested three individuals on Friday night April 29, 2022 at approximately 9:04 PM. The arrests occurred on the 75 exit ramp to KY 192 in London following a traffic stop conducted on a silver colored Pontiac G6. During the stop Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Detective Jake Miller deployed his K-9 “Maverick” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. K-9 Maverick gave a positive indication on the vehicle and as a result of the investigation the three individuals were found in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine(approx. 232 grams). The three arrested individuals were identified as:
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Officers participating in the investigation included: Carl Middleton with Barbourville Police Department is the case officer, Wes Brumley with Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Landry Collett, Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Detective Jake Miller,Laurel Deputy Bobby Jones, and Laurel Deputy Brian France. Photo of contraband seized provided by arresting officers. Also assisting was London City Police Officer Ashley Taylor. The “War on Drugs” continues in Laurel County
.Francis Zadrozny age 47 of Galaxie Dr., Trosper, ky charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
Jessica M. Cathers age 35 of Evergreen Road, Flat Lick, KY charged with complicity – trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense-methamphetamine.
the driver Brian A. Osborne age 42 of Old Rail Road Ln., Artemus, KY charged with complicity- trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense-methamphetamine.
