The Battle of Barbourville Disc Golf Tournament on May 21 saw 37 competitors gather at Thompson Park. Some travelled hours to compete, including all the way from Georgia and Central Tennessee.
NOVICE
Chris Proffitt: -4 (4 under par)
RECREATIONAL
Drew Mills: -8 (8 under par)
INTERMEDIATE
Aaron Wharton: -11 (11 under par)
ADVANCED
Joseph Partin: -19 (19 under par)
PRO
Jordan Infield: -23 (23 under par)#
WOMENS RECREATIONAL
Cassidy Howard
Four Aces (Holes in one) split a $316 prize for getting a hole in one on the course:
Josh Merida
Brett Bryant
Brian Simpson
Hunter Tye
