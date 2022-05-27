The Battle of Barbourville Disc Golf Tournament on May 21 saw 37 competitors gather at Thompson Park. Some travelled hours to compete, including all the way from Georgia and Central Tennessee. 

NOVICE

Chris Proffitt: -4 (4 under par)

RECREATIONAL

Drew Mills: -8 (8 under par)

INTERMEDIATE

Aaron Wharton: -11 (11 under par)

ADVANCED

Joseph Partin: -19 (19 under par)

PRO

Jordan Infield: -23 (23 under par)#

WOMENS RECREATIONAL

Cassidy Howard

Four Aces (Holes in one) split a $316 prize for getting a hole in one on the course:

Josh Merida

Brett Bryant

Brian Simpson

Hunter Tye

