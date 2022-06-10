During its last meeting, the Barbourville Independent School Board voted to give all staff members a raise.
The raise includes all BIS staff members, including certified staff. Certified staff had previously received a dollar per hour raise earlier in the year. The move comes at a time when inflation has seen teachers take a pay cut compared to levels a decade ago.
“It has been a long-standing goal of the Board to increase salaries of all classified and non-classified staff in the district. Over the last four years, we have been able to do so, with our teachers being the most recent group to receive a raise. We continue to value the commitment of all of our employees in making Barbourville Independent a learning and community asset,” said board member Dr. Jason Reeves.
Superintendent Dennis Messer was appreciative of the Board’s vote, “I want to thank the Board of Education for the opportunity to give every employee a 4% raise. The board of education wants to keep our district salaries competitive and continue to provide our students with all the resources they need.”
