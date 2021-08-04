The Knox County Cancer Fund is currently accepting donations for their 4th Annual Facebook Auction for 2021. Any donation, large or small will help. For more information, or to donate, call Jan Hobbs-Kirkland at 606-627-1814 or Betty Bullock at 865-773-4043. Applications to apply for help from the cancer fund are available at the Knox County Health Dept., Dr. Cooney’s office, and Doyle Yeager’s (parts and paints), Cecil Buttery’s old place on Nashville Lane. Fill out the application and drop it off at one of the above locations or mail it in. The current amount given is $150 for local treatment (Corbin/London area) or within 50-60 miles and $300 for further treatment (Lexington or Knoxville). You can also mail checks to Betty Wynn Jordan at 733 Frisby Branch, Green Road, KY 40946.
4TH annual Knox Co. Cancer Fund accepting auction donations
