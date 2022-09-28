It’s time for funnel cakes, costumes and all the chicken and dumplings you care to eat. That’s right... next week ushers in the 74th Daniel Boone Festival. The theme for this year’s festival is “Heritage on the Move.”
Big events to take note of coming up include the Boone Adventure Challenge, a hike, bike, canoe and swim race on Saturday, Oct. 1. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Union College Center for Health and Learning (formerly the Stivers Aquatic Center).
The annual Daniel Boone Baby Pageant returns to Knox County Middle School’s gym at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The event is sponsored by KCMS cheerleaders. The proceeds also go to the cheerleaders.
The “crowning event” of the week comes early on with the coronation of the 2022 royalty, sponsored by the Barbourville Jr. Woman’s Study Club. The presentation and coronation will take place at 7 p.m. at the KC Middle School Gym on Monday, October 3. Admission is $5, with children five and under attending for free. Proceeds from the event and competition benefit the Jr. Study Club, who give much back to the community in way of scholarships and other programs.
The carnival begins Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., and will run each day after through the end of the festival on Saturday night when rides close down at close at 11 p.m.
Food booth setup will begin at 6 p.m. “Pioneer Village” as it’s called will carry daily through 10 p.m. Saturday evening.
Events such as the Big Wheel Race, Best Dressed and Talent Show competitions will take place on the Boone Stage beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 6.
On the Boone Stage Friday, October 7, various entertainers will take to the stage beginning at 2 p.m. with Native Americans, who will also close events at the stage on Friday with another performance at 9 p.m.
Later Friday will be the Daniel Boone Festival Feast and Signing of the Cane Treaty. A large meal is accompanied by Native American entertainment, a friendship dance and more. The event is to be held at 5:30 p.m. at the KC Middle School Gym. Tickets for the event are $6 at the door.
Taking to the main concert stage Friday evening will be South 11, Spittin’ Image, and My Finest Hour, beginning at 6 p.m.
The much-anticipated Pancake Breakfast returns to the Jesse D. Lay Elementary cafeteria on Saturday morning. The event runs from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is sponsored by the Barbourville Fire Department, who also receives the proceeds from the event.
The annual Antique Car Show will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Barbourville City Park on Allison Avenue with judging from 11-12 p.m. An entry fee is required. Tim and Betty Jackson sponsor the event.
Also on Saturday morning is the Long Rifle Shoot with registration at 9:30 a.m., with shooting to begin at 10 a.m. The event returns to Lay Field, behind Knox County Middle School. There is no admission, but a shooter fee of $10 does apply. There will also be a Best Dressed Man, Woman, Boy and Girl contest.
The highlight of the festival for many, the parade, takes to the streets of Barbourville at 2 p.m., with lineup beginning at 11 a.m. for floats, 1 p.m. for bands, 1:45 p.m. for horses and antique cars. Antique cars in the parade are limited to those who had entries in the car show earlier in the day.
Capping off the festival on the concert stage Saturday evening will be Tennessee 90, Midnight Rider, Chad Rogers and Silhouette with acts beginning at 3 p.m.
For more information on the festival, visit danielboonefestival.com.
