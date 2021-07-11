Perhaps you heard about the fellow who passed out in one of those dull uptown church services. Members of the rescue squad rushed in. They carried out five people before they got the right one.
You certainly won’t have to worry about that scenario at Bethel Christian Church in the small community of Fox, Kentucky, on July 18. That’s the Sunday when 93-year-old Doyle Spry will be back in the pulpit, and you can be assured he’ll have everyone fired up.
I’m so thankful we have preachers like Brother Spry who have never sought fame nor fortune, but desired only to serve the Lord faithfully.
While he could have served anywhere in the world, he chose to base his ministry in a sparsely populated area near the edge of the Appalachians. He’s been so very faithful to serve God there. In fact, in that very rural corner of the world, he has personally baptized 191 people.
Nowadays, Brother Spry may have to lean on a walker or sit on a stool when he preaches, but he remains a very capable communicator of the Gospel message. He’s the kind of old-fashioned preacher this current generation needs to hear from.
I once wrote of Brother Spry that, in nearly a century on this earth, he has been through good times and bad. He survived the Great Depression. He survived the Korean War. He experienced the heartache of losing a beloved wife. Through all that and more, he will tell you that the Lord was always there for him. And he will tell you that the Lord will be there for you, too, because He will never leave you nor forsake you.
What I appreciate about Brother Spry is that he understands the importance of being in church. He will tell you that, at his age, he knows the time of his departure from this world is drawing nearer but that a city awaits not made with hands, a city whose builder and maker is God.
So, for his 93rd birthday, Brother Spry will be where he wants to be, preaching about the One who is worthy of worship, with this scripture in his heart:
“O come, let us sing unto the Lord: Let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation. Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise unto him with psalms. For the Lord is a great God, and a great King above all gods. In his hand are the deep places of the earth: the strength of the hills is his also. The sea is his, and he made it: and his hands formed the dry land. O come, let us worship” (Psalm 95:1-6).
If you’re anywhere near Fox, Kentucky, on July 18, let me encourage you to go and hear from a man who’ll have you so fired up that you won’t have to be worry about being carried out of church by the rescue squad.
You can reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
