On July 16, the formerly 10-digit suicide helpline transitioned to the easy-to-remember, 988.
In 2020, the federal government passed the National Suicide Designation Act. The bi-partisan measure designated 988 as a new number for those dealing with suicide and mental health emergencies. July 16 marked the deadline the government gave companies to have the new number activated. “998” also links to the Veterans Crisis Line; the project was a joint effort by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, and Federal Communications Commission.
Data from 2020 puts suicide as the country’s 12th leading cause of death at 45,979. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention estimates there 1.2 million suicide attempts. The leading causes; firearms-24,292, suffocation-12,495, poison-5,528. From 2000 to 2020, the suicide rate in the U.S. increased by 30% with men being three to four times more likely to commit suicide than women during that time. More than two thirds of total suicides in 2020 were committed by white males, with white middle-aged men having the highest suicide rate. In Kentucky, 801 people died of self-inflicted causes in 2020. Around the world, the U.S. has the 23rd highest rate of suicide.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, suicide is the second leading cause of death for youths and young adults in the state. The Kentucky Youth Risk Behavior Study from 2019 reported that 15% of Kentucky high school students seriously considered suicide within a 12-month period. That number jumped to 17.4% among middle school students.
The original Suicide Hotline, 1-800-273-8255 will still work after July 16 and will route calls to 988 indefinitely. Veterans, service members, and their families can also still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the current phone number 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, or by chat or text to 838255.
