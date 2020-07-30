Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the name of the victim could not yet be released as officers were still attempting to contact the family.
Law enforcement and first responders were called to the scene near the Knox/Laurel County line at approximately 10:25 p.m.
The 26-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.
“It appears he just stepped out into the road,” Wilson said of the victim.
The man was struck by a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Joshua Cawood, 31, of Gray.
West Knox Fire Department and Knox County EMS also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.
