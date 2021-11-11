Many Knox Countians have earned commendations for bravery in the line of duty.
Bailey Switch twins Sgts. Langdon and Burton Dyer were awarded Air Medals for their roles as gunners aboard a B-29 Superfortress in 1945.
Captain Carlos B. Pope, a former teacher in Harlan County and Union College tennis player, was awarded a Bronze Star in 1945 while serving in India. The Bronze Star was awarded to Pope for “meritorious achievement above and beyond the call of duty, for his sterling qualities as a leader of men, and for the high morale of the men under him.” His exact deeds to earn the award are unknown, but in a piece by a Sgt. Frank Clark appearing in a 1945 issue of The Advocate, “How he accomplished it will probably never be known because it is impossible to put down on paper the ideas of Pope.”
Another Bronze Star was bestowed on Barbourville native Master Sergeant John P. Davis in 1945. Brigadier General Robert F. Travis pinned the medal on Davis at an Air Force bomber station in England where he served as ground crew chief for the B-17 Flying Fortress.
Former Knox County Attorney Sampson Beverly Knuckles graduated training as a Navy cadet as Honor Man of his company on March 28, 1945. He joined his brothers Vernon and Denver in military service. Before the Navy, Knuckles graduated from Union College and attended Centre College in Danville.
A native of Overall, Virginia, Cpt. Clyde J. Downey graduated from Union College and married Mary Jarvis of Barbourville. In 1971 he was awarded the Bronze Star for “meritorious achievement while engaged in military operations against the Viet Cong forces.” Downey was named a Distinguished Graduate upon completion of Officer Training School in 1967.
First Lieutenant Glenn “Woody” Proffitt conducted 50 bombing raids in a B-17 Flying Fortress during World War Two, earning the Air Medal with nine clusters and a Purple Heart with four oak leaf clusters. Proffitt grew up an orphan until becoming ward of the Cumberland Masonic Lodge at 10 years old.
Cpl. Earl Hubbard was awarded a Bronze Star in 1953 for service in Korea. Hubbard was awarded by Major General P. D. Ginder, commander of the 45th Infantry Division. The commendation came for “service as a rifleman” with the 279th regiment. The Barbourville native joined the army in 1951.
Sgt. Johnny E. Smith earned a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and several Rifle Medals during his service during Vietnam. He earned his second oak leaf cluster in 1970 after joining the Army in 1969. In one mission, Smith crawled over 100 meters past enemy lines to detonate land mines and set up a position to support a pending assault; the commendation stated Smith “contributed significantly to the success of the hazardous mission and served as an inspiration to his entire unit.” Shortly after, he returned to Kentucky to teach at Fort Knox before returning to civilian life.
