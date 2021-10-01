Grandparents of G.R. Hampton students had a grand time sharing a special breakfast with their grandchildren last week. “Gravy with Grandparents Day” provided a wonderful opportunity for family engagement as well as a warm, tasty meal of gravy and biscuits with all the fixin’s.
Actually, due to the overwhelming response of our participants, the event was expanded into two days of family fun. “We wanted to make sure we could social distance and keep our students and grandparents safe, so we divided the group among two days.” explained Mrs. King. G.R. Hampton School recognizes that children with supportive and engaged families have better social skills which provide a foundation for educational success.
We also acknowledge the significant role that Grandparents play in the lives of our students and appreciate opportunities to bring family and school together whenever possible.
