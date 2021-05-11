West Knox firefighters were called to the scene on Johnson Hollow Road, off of south Ky. 233, at approximately 1:15 a.m.
Assistant Chief Chad Jackson said the single-story home was fully involved and partially collapsed when firefighters arrived on scene approximately 10 minutes later. “It was occupied but the owner was not home at the time,” Jackson said. Jackson said firefighters worked to contain the blaze, but were unable to save any of the structure.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but Jackson said it appeared to start in the front of the home in the living room area. Jackson said firefighters found nothing to suspect arson. Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:40 a.m.
