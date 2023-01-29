As I’ve gotten older, so many things have changed. Twenty years ago, people really didn’t talk about mental health as commonly as they do now.
I’m actually glad that more people are transparent and open about their struggles. I think after the twinkling lights and Hallmark Holiday movies are over, January can be very somber for many.
Depression is silent, you never hear it coming and suddenly, it’s the loudest voice in your head.
I know there isn’t a miracle drug that will instantly cure you, but I can tell you what I like to do when I feel sad, I bake.
Something about treating someone to your favorite dessert or snack really makes me smile, and it helps take away my worries for awhile.
I think we can all appreciate something that does that. This recipe is a flavorful snack, you can share it with friends, or store in an air tight container and save for snacking while binging a new series.
If you have a favorite winter recipe to share, let me know and email me kdcole1120@gmail.com
