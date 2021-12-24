We are in the final stretch before Christmas. Everyone is in a rush to finish the last round of shopping for gifts, groceries, and other holiday supplies. I am one of those people.
I usually try to set aside a day of baking candy close to the holiday to give to family and friends. Sometimes it’s hard to impress others with your recipe for fudge because everyone has their own idea of what it should taste like or be made with.
Candy however is a different story. I love seeing others favorite holiday candy and how it differs from my own. Actually, a tin of holiday goodies make a great gift!
I’m always looking for something different each year so no one gets tired of the same thing.
Brittany Mills sent me a recipe she uses often for Martha Washington Candy during the holidays. I had never had it, but the candy is delicious!
I looked online for the origin of the original recipe as I love a good history but the only link I found was that Martha Washington Candies were a sweet shop that opened in the early 1900’s and sold this very confection in their shop among others.
If you are looking for something unique and easy to fix for the holidays, try this candy! If you have a favorite holiday recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Meanwhile, I will be hitting the stores trying to finish up my shopping and hoping I stay off the naughty list this year!
Martha Washington Candy
Ingredient List
1 c. butter, melted
1 lb. powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
14 oz. shredded sweetened coconut flakes
14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
2 (10 oz) jars maraschino cherried, drained, chopped
3 c. finely chopped pecans
Chocolate almond bark or choice chocolate melted, prepared for dipping
Directions
Mix all ingredients together except chocolate. Refrigerate for an hour, then roll into balls and dip in melted chocolate. *Can adjust amount of chopped pecans to 2 cups if desired.
