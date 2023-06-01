At the age of 93 years old, Bettie Wilson McClaskey Hauser, still enjoys doing community service, attending church, and traveling anytime a car door is opened to her. Hauser is originally from Nelson County, Kentucky.
She was raised during World War II. She commented, “You didn’t travel because there was no gas. The food was rationed. You couldn’t get sugar.” She remembers living in Louisville at the time and her family could hear the guns while the soldiers practiced shooting. However, they didn’t have fear of being attacked here in America, so they accepted the noise as something necessary to be able to fight far away.
Hauser remembers that two boys from the neighboring farm were killed in the war. Her family took food to their family. She said at the time there were phone party lines. There was no privacy. When the phone rang, six people picked up to find the latest news of how the neighbors were doing.
Not everyone had cars back then, so boys had to go courting in daddy’s car. Girls wore skirts in the winter with sweaters and dresses in the summer. Hauser explained, “Girls wore one piece bathing suits that covered a lot more than they do today.
Unlike today, all parents basically had the same moral regulations for their children. Activities were very limited. Surprisingly, the children didn’t have many chores. They just did what needed to be done at the time. She remembers having to clean her bedroom on Saturdays.
Hauser recalls that in primary school teachers held students in their laps, had students practice writing neatly, and taught them to read in first grade. In high school, there weren’t many discipline problems, because they knew who to call when there was a problem. Teachers were respected by parents. There were no school dances then.
Christmas on her farm was a big deal. Everybody gave everybody else a gift that costed less than a dollar. Even the helpers on the farm received a Christmas gift. Her parents always had 2-3 people helping them to work on the farm. They were not paid a lot, but a lady would do the cooking. They were able to eat a free lunch and take home the leftover food for their families.
Hauser attended Centre College as an undergraduate and obtained a degree in Textiles and Clothing (Home Economics). When she graduated, she came and taught two years at Barbourville City School. Next, she went to University of Tennessee to get her masters degree because they were one of the top three in the country. After graduating from there, Hauser went to work for three years at Virginia Polytechnic Institute.
In order to get her doctorate, she attended University of North Carolina in Greensboro. After that, Hauser went to teach at Morehead University for three years. The University of Kentucky was her next stop where she taught for two years. Her final teaching location was at Winthrop University in South Carolina for three years. Then, she retired.
Hauser had visited Barbourville many times because her sister, Sally Hauser Brown had married and moved here. She ended up marrying Bill Hauser, her brother-in-law’s brother. The two of them made their home on the Outer Banks for three years. After their divorce, Hauser finally moved back to Barbourville.
When she returned to Barbourville to live, Hauser recalls going to see a Disney movie at the Magic Theater on the court square and taking Beth and Pat Hauser, her niece and nephew and Ray Helton. Eating lunch at Thelma’s was a way that she met many lifetime friends who gathered there regularly to have lunch together.
When she was in her late eighties, Hauser enjoyed driving places with her travel friend group: Barbara Black, Carolyn Congleton, and Elizabeth Davies who is now 100 years old. Hauser remarked that other people joined at different times. Among other places, they traveled to Breaks Interstate Park in Virginia, to eat dinner on a train, to North Carolina Beach, and to the Charleston area.
Today, Hauser is still thoroughly involved in many community organizations such as: DAR, Barbourville Women’s Group, Barbourville ARH Women’s Auxiliary, Barbourville Homemakers Club, and activities in the United Methodist Church. Her hobbies include knitting, reading, and sight seeing. She recently recalled visiting the Brickyard Ponds and seeing a bald eagle swoop down and grab another bird who had captured a fish in it’s mouth.
In the DAR, Hauser learned that her father and mother’s ancestors fought together in Pennsylvania in the Revolutionary War. Her mother’s father was a commander. They chose to only fight in the winter so that they could return home in the summer to work the crops. She laughed, “I noticed that in the spring a lot of babies were born.”
Hauser now exclaims, “I’ve come a long way from the farm in Bloomfield, but I’ve had an exciting life. She stopped driving a year ago except around Barbourville. She joked, “If you see a little old lady in a white car, it’s me.”
