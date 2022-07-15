A new tool from the University of Kentucky’s Markey Cancer Center allows users to better understand the area’s cancer needs. The Mountain Advocate took a look at the new Cancer in Focus tool and the state’s 2021 Cancer Needs Assessment.
The tool and assessment paint a clearer picture of what’s become another epidemic in the state and region. According to the CDC, Kentucky has the highest cancer mortality rate in the country and borders three more of the top-ten states. The most current data sets are from 2020 but the state led the country every year from 2014 to 2020 in cancer mortality. Kentucky ranks among the top five worst states for people living in poverty, smoking, youth obesity, and lung and oral cancer incidence and mortality.
The assessment takes a look at a number of social health detriments, many of which are prevalent in Knox County. Knox and the majority of Appalachian counties has a median income under $35,000. Knox County is considered a Health Professional Shortage Area, meaning there is considered to be a shortage of healthcare providers for the community’s needs. Forty-five percent of Knox Countians are said to lack access to exercise. Over half of Knox Countians live in what’s considered a food desert, an area lacking access to healthy foods. Theses food deserts are defined by certain criteria at the census tract level; including a poverty rate over 20%, at least 100 households are more than a mile from the nearest supermarket and lack a vehicle, and at least 500 people or 33% of the population live more than 20 miles from a supermarket.
Knox County falls in with counties among the highest cancer incidence rates in the state, between 540 and 576 per 100,000. The cancers where Knox County is among the highest incidence rates in the state include colon and rectal, uterine, lung, ovarian, and stomach. Knox has one of the highest lung cancer mortality rates as well at 97.2 with 82.9% being late-stage diagnoses. Data from the needs assessment and Cancer in Focus tool shows a correlation between tobacco use and cancer rates. Over 1/3 of Knox Countians currently smoke while the county has a tobacco-related cancer incidence rate of 305.5. Tobacco use and obesity are by far the two largest health detriments related to cancer in Knox County. Over 1/3 of Knox Countians are considered obese and more than half are considered physically inactive. The incidence rate of obesity-related cancers is 224.7. To break these numbers down further, 90 Knox Countians would be diagnosed with a tobacco related cancer and 68 diagnosed with an obesity related cancer.
With Knox County’s high incidence rates, high mortality rates can also be found. Knox and Eastern Kentucky have the highest mortality rates in the state, with Knox County having a rate between 212 and 237. As stated, lung cancer has the highest mortality rate in the county. Contributors to these rates include the aforementioned provider shortage combined with the need to travel far for treatment, a poor lung cancer screening rate with roughly 80% of residence being unscreened, and high rates of tobacco use and obesity. These high mortality rates mean Knox County has a relative cancer survival rate under 55%, among the state’s worst.
While the picture painted by this data may be bleak, it’s importance for the future cannot be overstated. The data is being used by the Kentucky Cancer Consortium to develop the Ky. Cancer Action Plan (CAP). The data is also available for local governments, health departments, and hospitals to help guide policy and apply for grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.