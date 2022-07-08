Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Kentucky’s abortion trigger law took immediate effect. However, legal abortions did resume in the state shortly after when a judge blocked the law due to a lawsuit. As of press time, the stay on the bill remains in place.
In 2019, the state legislature passed a bill that would go into effect “if the United States Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade, or an amendment is adopted to the United State Constitution restoring state authority to prohibit abortion.” The bill continues, “no person shall knowingly administer to, prescribe for, procure for, or sell to any pregnant woman any medicine, drug, or other substance with the specific intent of causing or abetting the termination of the life of an unborn human being and no person shall use or employ any instrument or procedure upon a pregnant woman with the specific intent of causing or abetting the termination of the life of an unborn human being; any person who violates the prohibition is guilty of a Class D felony; provide an exemption for a licensed physician to perform a medical procedure necessary in reasonable medical judgment to prevent the death or substantial risk of death due to a physical condition, or to prevent the serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ of a pregnant woman; specify that this Act shall also be effective to the appropriation of Medicaid funds that set forth the limited circumstances in which states must fund abortion to remain eligible to receive federal Medicaid funds.”
Earlier this year, the legislature overrode the Governor’s veto of an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Mississippi bill that the Supreme Court ruled on in overturning Roe. This bill introduced a number of new abortion restrictions and changed Kentucky’s current 20-week abortion ban to 15. “Because the law is impossible to comply with, it amounts to a de facto abortion ban, thus violating patients’ federal right to abortion under Roe v. Wade,” read part of a press release from Planned Parenthood following the bills passage. Because the Supreme Court fully overturned Roe, as opposed to allowing the Mississippi law to stand but keeping some aspects of Roe intact, the total ban from the trigger law supersedes the more recent bill.
On July 4, protesters gathered in front of the Knox County Courthouse opposing the abortion ban. The crowd chanted slogans of “Our body, our choice,” and about keeping the church and state separate. One sign appeared to reference a recent case where a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio was forced to travel to Indiana for the procedure. Ohio bans abortions at around six weeks through its “fetal-heartbeat” bill; the victim was just past that point, as are many women who have yet to find out they are pregnant. Kentucky passed a similar law in 2019 that was blocked in court.
On June 30, a judge granted a request by Kentucky abortion providers to suspend the state’s trigger law and the 2019 bill that was able to be reinstated following the Supreme Court ruling. The providers argued that the state constitution’s privacy protections applied to abortion procedures. The temporary reprieve for abortion rights activist could be short lived if a ballot measure passes in November amending the constitution to explicitly state that it does not protect the right to an abortion.
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Attorney General Daniel Cameron released an advisory on the trigger law. It reads in part, “Kentucky enacted the Human Life Protection Act… in March 2019. The Kentucky General Assembly passed the law by a bipartisan vote in both chambers. The Act prohibits abortion in most circumstances. Generally speaking, it states that no person may knowingly cause or aid in “the termination of the life of an unborn human being.” Performing a prohibited abortion is a Class D felony, but pregnant mothers who receive an abortion are not subject to any criminal liability. The Human Life Protection Act does not prohibit abortion when a licensed physician determines in his or her “reasonable medical judgment” that such a procedure is necessary to protect the life of a pregnant mother. More specifically, a licensed physician can knowingly perform an abortion to prevent a pregnant mother’s death, substantial risk of death due to a physical condition, or a serious, permanent impairment to a life-sustaining organ. A licensed physician must make reasonable medical efforts under the circumstances to preserve both the life of the mother and the life of the unborn child “in a manner consistent with reasonable practice.”
Cameron’s advisory also covers various questions people may have concerning the law. The bill does not prohibit contraceptives or penalize women who receive an abortion. The bill also “has no application when a pregnant mother suffers a miscarriage. Nor does it prohibit medical treatment to help a mother in this circumstance.”
In a press conference, Cameron also clarified that the law does not affect the Plan-B pill, an over-the-counter drug that can prevent a pregnancy if taken within 72 hours of having sex. Plan-B is commonly known as the morning-after pill. Plan-B’s website states that it is not an abortion pill, will not affect existing pregnancies, and will not affect being able to get pregnant in the future.
It’s expected that Indiana will make all or most abortions illegal following an upcoming special session of its legislature. That would leave Illinois and Virginia as the only states bordering Kentucky where the procedure is allowed. Nonprofits like Planned Parenthood, the A Fund, and Kentucky Health Justice Network can help find clinics in these states and may be able to assist those needing an abortion with costs and travel, although clinics in Louisville are currently operating during the temporary order blocking the laws.
Roughly half of all abortions in the U.S. and in Kentucky are now performed via FDA approved medication, used on pregnancies up to 10 weeks. Part of Kentucky’s 15-week ban law also restricted access to these medications by mail. It is currently unclear how legal or enforceable such a ban is with cases in federal courts examining the issue. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated after the Roe decision that states “may not ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy.” Meanwhile the state of Mississippi is currently arguing in court that FDA approval cannot overcome the Supreme Court’s ruling; the case is still pending. According to Reuters, women in states cracking down on telemedicine abortion have increasingly turned to ordering pills online from overseas; an illegal but difficult to police alternative.
An area that hasn’t been clarified is where a woman can go for a legal abortion under the law. The law does not allow abortions in cases of rape or incest but does in instances where the mother’s life is in danger. In a statement to NPR on the exception, Louisville OB-GYN Dr. Louis Monning said “I think the best example is ectopic pregnancies. They will never be a full-term fetus. They will never result in a live birth of a healthy baby. At some point, many of them will rupture and can lead to sudden intense bleeding that can kill someone in, you know, minutes to hours. So many of us are put in this hard position of having to choose between doing what we think is right and necessary and having to worry about possible criminal consequences. And it may be that there is that exception for, you know, life-saving measures. But that may not stop us from getting accused, charged with something and having to go through the whole process of dealing with that.”
The Mountain Advocate reached out to local healthcare providers and agencies for this story but did not hear back from most. Baptist Health Corbin spokesperson declined to comment at the present time but stated they would follow up when possible. The Knox County Health Department also declined to comment.
