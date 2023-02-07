It’s a lovely time to be in Barbourville! With the pun fully intended, it’s exciting to see all the things offered up by Barbourville Tourism to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, only it’s not just one day. Barbourville will celebrate all February long. The theme is “Love is in the Air” and fittingly so.
Starting last Friday, February 3 through the end of the month, the “Downtown Selfie Crawl” is available for folks to snap their selfies or photos of their significant other. The “crawl” includes The Square Arts District and nine different “love” themed murals, along with four metal heart sculptures that accent the pocket parks around Court Square.
“Downtown is a special place to come for fun and romantic plans with your Valentine,” said Marcia Dixon, Barbourville Tourism Director.
The first stop in the Downtown Selfie Crawl should be “The Alley at Cole’s Court” where pink and red hearts adorn the sky. The Alley has proven to be a hot spot for selfies and other photo ops since its introduction two years ago.
After the Alley, stop by the L-O-V-E letters in front of the courthouse — you can’t miss them. Just steps away from the courthouse, you can stroll down “Lover’s Lane” as you walk along the hearts and lights located in the Redbud Quilter’s Park, adjacent to Crawford Furniture. Many will know the area as the bubble sky park, known for the large, colorful balls that are suspended through the air during the warmer months.
After walking through Lover’s Lane, head on over to “The Love Shack”, located on the lawn of the Barbourville Tourism Center office on High Street just across from Oasis Pizza. The Love Shack is another place to get together and take selfies with friends and loved ones.
Dixon encourages everyone to share the love by sharing your pictures on social media and let others know by tagging Barbourville Tourism in your Facebook and Instagram posts using the hashtag #soinlovewithbarbourville
Walking and photos aren’t all that’s on the schedule. Starting Friday, February 10 and going through Sunday, February 12, Valentine carriage rides are available. A romantic snuggle while being chauffeured through the Square Arts District in historic Barbourville is available courtesy of Sally Gap Farms, who is coordinating the event. While reservation cutoff was on February 4, hopefully you and your loved one were able to secure a spot that offered two options: a Sweetheart special that included the carriage ride, six long-stem roses and chocolate-covered strawberries, or the “Sweetheart forever” special that included the carriage ride, 12 long-stem roses, a basket of chocolate-covered strawberries and sweet treats.
Downtown Barbourville will be bustling on Sunday, February 12 as the Valentine Marketplace returns to The 101 on North Main at the corner of Court Square and North Main Street.
“We are so excited for The Valentine Marketplace as the number of vendors has doubled since last year. We want everyone to feel the love we have for our city. Make a day of it and enjoy a date on the town while supporting local businesses for shopping, eating, and celebrating,” says Dixon. “This unforgettable experience is the perfect way to celebrate your love and create lasting memories with your special someone. We hope that when visitors leave, they will say we are So In Love With Barbourville.”
The event will go from 2-5 p.m. with 27 vendors and bakers scheduled to be onsite to help you select that perfect gift and delicious treats for your lover. Violinist Brooke Way will be on hand to provide romantic music as well. Don’t forget to win a giant teddy bear by registering; be sure to drop your name in the registration box when you attend the Marketplace. No purchase is necessary. The drawing will be held at the end of the Marketplace at 5 p.m.
Valentine’s Day, February 14, will be the day for couples to enjoy specialty dinners, discounts, and drinks from local businesses, including Los Primos Mexican Restaurant, located at the corner of Court Square in the former location of Grateful Ed’s BBQ and The Ugly Mug, located just off Court Square on Knox Street for their special Valentine’s Drink Menu.
Later that evening, head over to Union College’s Conway Boatman Chapel for the annual Valentine Concert presented by Union College Chorus. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
Don’t forget to share your “lovely” experiences by tagging Barbourville Tourism using hashtag #soinlovewithbarbourville on all your social media posts!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.