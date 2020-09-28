KCSD

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic the 2020-2021 school year opened

today, September 28. Back to school is always an exciting and busy time,

especially with the current delay, and safety is not always on a child’s mind.

In order to ensure the safety of Knox County’s school children, motorists are

reminded to drive with extra caution when entering school zones and when

approaching a school bus either loading or unloading children. Motorists are

further reminded to use caution in the area of schools even after the school

day ends due to extracurricular activities and sporting events.

There are some safety tips that you as a motorist can practice that would

help to make school children safer:

 Never pass a stopped school from behind or from any other direction.

 Stop far enough distance from a school bus to allow children to safely

enter and exit the bus. It should be noted that the area 10 feet

around a school bus is the most dangerous for children

 Be alert: children often are unpredictable.

 Take extra care to look out for children in school zones and near

playgrounds,

 Observe the posted speed limits, especially in school zones.

 Be prepared for sudden stops

 Refrain from distracted driving such as texting and other cell phone

usage.

These are very trying times for everyone but especially children,

educators and other school personnel returning to school.

I would like to thank everyone in advance for their cooperation in

making this a happy and successful school year.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you