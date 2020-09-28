Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic the 2020-2021 school year opened
today, September 28. Back to school is always an exciting and busy time,
especially with the current delay, and safety is not always on a child’s mind.
In order to ensure the safety of Knox County’s school children, motorists are
reminded to drive with extra caution when entering school zones and when
approaching a school bus either loading or unloading children. Motorists are
further reminded to use caution in the area of schools even after the school
day ends due to extracurricular activities and sporting events.
There are some safety tips that you as a motorist can practice that would
help to make school children safer:
Never pass a stopped school from behind or from any other direction.
Stop far enough distance from a school bus to allow children to safely
enter and exit the bus. It should be noted that the area 10 feet
around a school bus is the most dangerous for children
Be alert: children often are unpredictable.
Take extra care to look out for children in school zones and near
playgrounds,
Observe the posted speed limits, especially in school zones.
Be prepared for sudden stops
Refrain from distracted driving such as texting and other cell phone
usage.
These are very trying times for everyone but especially children,
educators and other school personnel returning to school.
I would like to thank everyone in advance for their cooperation in
making this a happy and successful school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.