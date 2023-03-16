Colleen Flannigan was born and raised in Marlette, Michigan. When she and her husband, Louie, realized they wanted to be away from Michigan’s brutal winters, they decided to move here in Southeast Kentucky (Hinkle) last August.
Flannigan has drawn and painted her whole life for as long as she can remember. She explained, “My mother used to get old wallpaper sample books so I could doodle and practice on the backside of the pages. I had great parents that would always encourage and support my art.”
By looking at her paintings, you would never guess that she hasn’t ever had any formal training. However, she insisted, “I just did it because I enjoyed it.”
Unfortunately, about six years ago, Flannigan fell and broke her kneecap. She couldn’t get it to heal in the necessary four month period that her job required because the rehab took longer. She had been a nurse’s aide in an extended care facility. They required a 100% mobility release. Therefore, she lost her job.
Being between a rock and a hard place, Flannigan noted, “I started painting for income rather than just for fun and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since! I work in acrylics and on stretched canvas. However, I don’t paint people because that is a whole different skill set.”
Flannigan realizes that God had prepared her at a young age for what lay ahead. She admitted, “I am TRULY blessed!”
If you would like to enquire about a pet or wildlife painting, you can contact Colleen Flannigan through Facebook Messenger. She has a wide range of examples posted online for you to enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.