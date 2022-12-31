This coming Sunday Night at 7 pm, PRAYER ON THE SQUARE folks will be praying in the New Year at the Knox County Courthouse!!!
January 1st has come quickly this year.
Join us as we pray for new beginnings and the Lord’s blessings. Many are saying that history has made a turn for the better and I believe it. It may still be dark and stormy but I see light on the horizon. Not to say rain, wind, and lightning are not still capable of damage, they are so be spiritually vigilant. For the next six months the days will be getting longer and more light will be ours—I trust brighter spiritual light will also be ours—light that may never be as dark as we have seen it in the past.
God is victor and Christ is Eternal King and Christians are adopted brothers of Christ so the future looks brighter. Praise and sing with us the glory of God and His love.
Our speakers this month are those we tried to have last month, Michael and Charlotte Mitchel, who coordinate the ministry of Christmas Shoe Boxes in our area. We will have a world famous sock puppet designer to show us some of the ingredients that went into many of the boxes this year. Stories and testimonies will warm our hearts as we turn our hearts and prayers to the children God has blessed our world with.
Invite others, come praying for the gathering and speakers, and share this on your social media, helping get the word out and bring together a committed crowd. We want to start the New Year off right with joy and trust in God’s love and promises. Bend your schedule to be there.
Leonard Lester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.