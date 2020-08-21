A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a column on my recent trip to Cumberland Falls State Park. In that column I talked about hiking to Eagle Falls and how many people were swimming; several of them could be seen hiking the trail in swim wear. Adults and children alike jumped in the water from rocks nearby. It turns out this is a big no-no.
I had reached out to the park office regarding a separate matter and sent along a copy of the column as well. It was then that I was told that swimming isn’t permitted at the smaller waterfall. I suppose I had simply thought nothing of it given all the people that had made the hike specifically to swim. I apologized for my incorrect assumption and corresponded with Parks Program Services Leader Olivia Immitt about some of the parks guidelines and the challenges made by the pandemic.
The McCreary County side of the park, home to Eagle Falls, is a nature preserve. This means the area is home to a variety of rare and endangered plant species. As such, dogs are not allowed on the trail. Hikers are asked to stay on designated trails only, a good practice when hiking anywhere actually.
As stated previously, swimming is not allowed at Eagle Falls as the park cannot guarantee the safety and cleanliness of the water. The only designated swimming area at the park is the community pool, currently closed due to the pandemic. Immitt stated that swimming in other areas in the park is dangerous due to high currents, fluctuations in water level, and unknown pollutants.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the workload of park staff and it can be hard to be everywhere at once. That said, anyone caught breaking rule such as swimming in unauthorized areas will be issued a citation by park rangers. I can say I didn’t break any of these rules during my trip, and as an experienced hiker, tend to have a good grasp on how to conduct myself. If you do happen to get caught taking a dip, don’t say I didn’t warn you.
P.S. Stop littering, carry your trash out like an adult.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.