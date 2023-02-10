Ruth Ann Cross was born in Hamilton, Ohio. Her father died in a farming accident in Perry County when she was just nine years old. Then, unfortunately a few years later when she was thirteen, her mother suddenly passed away. At that time, Cross’s Aunt Jonny Davis took her in as one of her own. Her aunt Jonny had a ceramic studio in her basement. This is where Cross learned to paint. She believes, “If you can paint ceramics, you can paint anything.” You can find a mermaid painting she did in the photo below.
At the age of 21, she found herself working several jobs just to pay her bills. That’s when Cross decided she needed to go back to college to prepare for a better paying job. A friend in Knox County invited her to live with her until she finished school. Cross considered several colleges in the area. She reflects, “However, when I walked on the Union College Campus, I felt like I was home. They were so good to me that I didn’t look anywhere else.”
After receiving a Bachelor in Sociology and Psychology and a Minor in Appalachian Studies, Cross used her degree to obtain a job as a therapist at Comprehensive Care in Benham, Kentucky in a psycho-social program.
Later, she moved back to Ohio to work for the Miami Valley Child Development Centers as a Family Service Worker.
Cross admits, “I went into the Mental Health Field to figure out why I was the way I was.” She had lived the first thirteen years of her life sometimes hugging and sometimes hiding from her mother who had been diagnosed with Manic Depression which is now known as Bipolar disorder. In addition, Cross knew there would always be a need for mental health professionals.
Her profession led her to find the answer she set out to find. She, like her mother, was diagnosed with Bipolar depression. Knowledge is power. It’s not shameful to have a mental disorder. Many people today struggle quietly with all kinds of disorders. However, it is a shame to have help available and not take advantage of it. Cross speculates that one of the reasons we have so many people on drugs today is that they try to self medicate. She encourages everyone who is mentally ill to seek help. “It’s no longer the stigma today that it once was.” She agrees that the mind is capable of getting sick just like your heart, lungs, or any other part of your body. We wouldn’t put those illnesses off. “Just talking to someone helps,” Cross assures.
When she became a mother, Cross chose to become a full-time mother. She says that is the most important job in the world. In raising her son Joseph, she believed that she was helping to form his life and creating his future potential. Cross and her husband Chester, lost a daughter to stillbirth a couple years after Joseph was born. Her name is Susan LeAnn. When she lost another child at eleven weeks of pregnancy, she and Chester decided they wouldn’t risk that pain again.
Today, Cross is President of the Knox Arts, Crafts, and Humanities Council. This council conducts the College Art Camp every year at Union College. She is also the President of the Emergency Funds and Services.
With the lessons her mother and Aunt Jonny gave her, she sews, quilts, does embroidery, and needlepoint. Cross has taught art classes entitled, Art Behind Bars and held free patient painting classes at Hillcrest Nursing Home. She has been awarded for being a devoted volunteer at Girdler School.
The classes Cross took concerning the Appalachia led her to want to preserve the skills that the older generation had mastered, but are dying over time. Therefore, she chose to learn to hand weave baskets. She then began to visit schools and events to demonstrate the skill. For the same reason, Cross and son Joseph learned to play the dulcimer. They became part of the group Knox County Porch Pickers. Jewelry making, pottery, and photography are skills she has learned also.
Most people struggled to keep their wits about them in 2020 because of Covid. In addition to that burden, Cross was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in April of that year. They found four tumors and explained that she actually had two types of cancer. She endured a lumpectomy, 20 chemotherapy treatments and 20 radiation treatments. “I kept my sanity by sewing over 500 covid masks for nursing homes, offices, and such.”
During her last visit to the treatment center on May 19, 2021, Cross commented to a family member that if she hadn’t gone through this struggle, she wouldn’t have crossed paths with all of these people in this room. She explained, “God had a reason for all of this happening.” Another female cancer patient who overheard her thanked Cross for changing her perspective about what she was going through.
Cross strongly believes that everything she has faced in her past will be used for God’s purpose.
