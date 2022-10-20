Knox Schools releases district report card for 2021-22 On Tuesday, the Kentucky Department of Education released school report card data for the 2…

Principal Keith Broughton formally announced that Jesse D. Lay Elementary School had received a grade of “green” which meant the school is considered a high-performing school in Kentucky based on data from the 2020-2021 school year.

Lay Elementary is joined locally by G.R. Hampton Elementary School, which also received a “green” score, making Lay and Hampton among 115 schools statewide out of 721 schools to receive the grade.