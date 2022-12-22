While traveling past their house on North Highway 11, you will quickly notice a wide array of lighted Christmas inflatables at the home of Alvin and Bonnie Dunn. It causes one to question, “What creates the desire for such an extravagant display?”
Bonnie explained that it began years ago for her husband Alvin. “When he opened his business, Alvin Dunn Home Improvement, he became so obsessed with the lights that he even had them on the roof! For him it’s the celebration of Christ’s birth. That’s why you’ll find five different nativity scenes in our yard.”
Alvin agreed, “Christmas is special because Jesus Christ came and it was recorded in history. He died for our sins.” Alvin and Bonnie’s family celebrate Christmas traditionally by getting together, giving gifts, and eating dinner. Alvin was proud to show the room where the gifts for his family were located. He admitted, “Me and my brothers were poor growing up. Sometimes I’d get a little toy of some sort. I got an apple, an orange, and some nuts with the shell on them.” Perhaps Alvin’s real excitement for Christmas is shown not only in lights, but in the love that he and Bonnie give to their large family.
Alvin and Bonnie have been married for 58 years. Alvin was a pastor for 57 of those years. Bonnie was a registered nurse for 56 years. The couple have had their share of heartaches. They had one son and then Bonnie experienced several miscarriages. So, they decided to adopt a son and daughter. Before long, Bonnie was miraculously able to carry a daughter. However, the couple longed for more children. Therefore, when eight siblings became available for adoption, Bonnie and Alvin jumped at the chance to be chosen as their parents. That adoption made Alvin and Bonnie parents to a total of 12 children, 6 girls and 6 boys. The years have raced by and the couple now have thirty grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren.
Bonnie stated, “We think that is what God wanted us to do. They are such a blessing to us and they are all loved equally.”
