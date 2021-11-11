K. S. (King Solomon) ‘Sol’ Warren was a veteran of World War Two who’s “A History of Knox County, Kentucky” has long been regarded as the definitive record of our community.
Warren joined the Armed Forces on April 22, 1940. He attended Red Bird High School before going on to graduate from Knox Central.
Warren was stationed at the Panama Canal when the naval base at Pearl Harbor was attacked on December 7, 1941. He was sent to Europe where he served as a frontline medic with the Army 71st Infantry Division under Gen. George S. Patton. He returned stateside in 1943 and went on to become a staple of the community.
In 1976, Warren published “A History of Knox County, Kentucky,” a 200-plus page record of the community. He helped incorporate the Daniel Boone Festival and served as Grand Marshal in 1999. Warren was also a founder of the Knox County Historical Society and the Knox County Historical Museum. He also contributed more than 100 feature stories to the Advocate and had pieces published in newspapers in Corbin, Knoxville, Middlesboro, and with the Associated Press. Warren wrote two other books, “April in Kentucky” and “ Back on the Farm Where I Come From.” He served as a nurse with the Veterans Administration after his military service and was a charter member of the Appalachian Children’s Home.
Warren passed away on January 20, 2012 at the age of 95.
