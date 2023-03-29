The Knox County Extension Office sponsored a presentation called “Addiction 101” by University of Kentucky employee Alex Elswick, PhD, and founder of Voices of Hope Recovery Center. (The Center promotes life-long recovery from the chronic disease of addiction through recovery support services, advocacy, research, and education.) Elswick himself was a former addict, got kicked out of Centre College for selling drugs in 2010, but after many methods of treatment has been drug-free for many years.
Mr. Elswick shared that more than 100,000 people lost their lives to opioid overdoses in 2021. Believed to be contributing factors to addiction are genetics, co-occurring disorders, and trauma. The biggest factor for addiction is genetics with it being five times more genetic than breast cancer. The second factor is co-occurring disorders. His disorder was anxiety that he had experienced for years. To relieve his anxiety he began taking drugs. The third factor he discussed was trauma in early years, specifically ACEs.
For more information you may e-mail him at Alex.Elswick@uky.edu.
This is only one of the many programs that the Knox County Extension Office offers. You may reach them if you have questions about other offerings at 546-3447.
