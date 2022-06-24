The Mountain Advocate is thrilled to welcome two new summer interns to the team. They are coming to the newspaper through Prosper Appalachia as Digital Storytelling interns.
Logan Carnes is a 2020 graduate of Knox Central from Gray who currently attends Morehead State University. An art major, Carnes hopes to learn more about graphic design during his time at the Advocate and become a better interviewer. While home for the summer, he was turned on to the Prosper Appalachia internship by his mother. “It was getting kind of boring doing nothing,” he said. When asked about his plans for the future, Carnes stated “I try not to stay nervous,” instead focusing on the present.
Carly Smith will be heading into her Senior year at Knox Central this fall. The Barbourville native is a member of the cheer squad and hope to attend the University of Kentucky following high school. Once there, she looks to major in English with an eye on a career in journalism. “I want more experience,” she said of joining the Advocate, adding it seemed like the right place to go. Although it hasn’t been long since she started, Carly says she’s already learned there’s more to working as a reporter than she expected.
“I’m excited to see the work these kids do. A fresh perspective goes a long way in the newsroom,” said Advocate Lead Reporter Jeff Ledington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.